Advertisement

Suspect charged in one Orangeburg County slaying as clues sought in another

Qveyon Abraham
Qveyon Abraham(WRDW)
By Steve Byerly
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. - Orangeburg County authorities made a quick arrest in a murder that happened earlier this week but are still looking for clues on the fatal shooting of a Barnwell man last week.

Holly Hill homicide

In this week’s slaying, a Santee man was charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a Columbia teen in Holly Hill, according to authorities.

On Tuesday, Qveyon Abraham, 21, made his first appearance in court, where he was formally charged and presented his rights. Any bond consideration will have to come from a circuit court judge.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said investigators were called out to an Academy Lane location just after noon Monday when a passing motorist reported someone on the ground behind a vehicle.

Working through the day and into the night, investigators developed information that led to Abraham, according to the sheriff’s agency.

Abraham faces a minimum of 30 years in prison, if convicted.

A motive has not been determined, Ravenell said.

Clash claims a life

Last week’s shooting occurred Nov. 4 during an apparent argument near Hutto and Cabin roads.

Security video captured at least part of the encounter.

“It looks as though two males got into a confrontation with the victim who was in another car,” Ravenell said.

While it happened on the property of a church, neither the church nor its congregation had anything to do with it, Ravenell said, adding: “It’s just simply where this senseless act took place.”

Part f the clash was captured on security video.
Part f the clash was captured on security video.(WRDW)

Witnesses told investigators they had seen the victim’s Kia earlier on the property of a nearby church.

They said saw a male with long dreadlocks exit a green or blue Jeep Cherokee parked beside the Kia. After the subject approached the vehicle, there was some type of altercation resulting in the victim speeding away before crashing into a fire hydrant across the road.

Anyone with information is urged to call 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

The slain man was an 18- to 20-year-old Barnwell resident, but his name was not available.

MORE | Orangeburg suspect accused of shooting at deputies

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-TEAM Viral video just one part of story in Richmond County Detention Center fight
I-TEAM: Viral video just one part of story in Richmond County Detention Center fight
Richmond County Board of Education talks school during pandemic
Third Richmond County high school closes from COVID-19
If you recognize this man, deputies want to hear from you.
This man is wanted for questioning after Zaxby’s burglary in Augusta
Biden and Trump
As angry words swirl over election, results to be certified locally
Burke County trio accused of operating illegal pill factory
Burke County trio accused of operating illegal pill factory

Latest News

The Cherry Grove Schoolhouse (MotorSport Media/Halston Pitman)
Wilkes County historic Black school could be lost to time, preservation group warns
Georgia-Missouri becomes 4th SEC game postponed this week
Georgia members of Congress sent Brad Raffensperger a letter.
Ga. Congress members demand investigation into claims of voter fraud
Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, smiles at a press conference during...
Masters 2020: Augusta National, others making $10m investment in two Augusta communities