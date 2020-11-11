S.G.A Elementary to close after confirmed COVID-19 cases

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - S.G.A Elementary will close and transition to virtual learning starting November 12.

The school system says the Department of Public Health (DPH) notified informed the school of two confirmed COVID-19 cases among a staff member and a student.

The school will start virtual learning on Thursday and will reopen for face-to-face instruction on November 30, 2020, following the Thanksgiving break.

If your child has had direct contact with a positive COVID case, the school will notify you independently.

During this time, teachers will continue to support instruction and learning.

Your school nutrition department hopes that even though your children are not coming to school for in-person instruction, they will be able to enjoy meal boxes and learn from our recipes and informational flyers for the next two weeks.

School meal boxes for S.G.A students will be available to pick up on Friday, November 13, and Friday, November 20, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at S.G.A. Elementary School.

