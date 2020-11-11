‘He is dead correct’: S.C. Republicans support Trump not conceding

COLUMBIA, S.C. - South Carolina Republican U.S. House members held a joint news conference to throw their support behind President Donald Trump’s decision to not concede in the presidential election.

The lawmakers also said they support the Trump administration’s ongoing legal battles surrounding what they claim are instances of voting “irregularities.”

Led by Rep. Joe Wilson, fellow Reps. Jeff Duncan, Tom Rice, Ralph Norman, and Congresswoman-elect Nancy Mace all stood together to push for states to allow poll watchers to stand closer to poll workers, stricter photo ID laws, more frequent reviews of voter registration rolls, and other elections laws.

“I am concerned and disgusted with the election irregularities and improprieties that occurred last Tuesday all across America,” Wilson said.

While the lawmakers noted examples that they said is proof of voting irregularities, they provided no hard evidence Tuesday. In addition, the claims of widespread voter fraud have not been proven.

However, while they cast doubt about the elections process in closely watched swing states like Pennsylvania, the Republican Members of Congress said they have faith in South Carolinian’s elections system.

The delegation held up South Carolina’s requirement that all mail-in-ballots be requested before being received and the state’s strict deadline for ballots to be returned as measures all states should pass.

“South Carolina should really be the cornerstone or be the example for other states to follow. We did a great job under extraordinary circumstances under COVID-19,” Mace said.

The group of lawmakers said they are fighting to make sure all voters feel confident in the outcomes of their elections

“We have to do whatever it takes to make sure this process was equitable in this last election and will be equitable moving forward,” Rep. Rice said.

Rice’s colleagues also said their demands all come back to the adage of trust but verify.

“What’s the rush?” Rep. Norman said. “Verify and then hopefully there will be nothing.”

The lone Democrat in the S.C. U.S. House delegation, Rep. Jim Clyburn disagrees with his colleagues' insistence that the president should continue to fight.

“The election is over. Put it behind us and let’s go forward and continue this pursuit toward a more perfect union,” Clyburn said in an interview over the weekend.

Clyburn also said while he hopes the president will concede, he is not waiting for Trump to do so.

The Democrat who represents parts of the Midlands and the Lowcountry is a supporter of the John Lewis Voting Rights Act. Lewis previously expressed a hope that this bill would break down barriers he said face people of color when they go to vote. Clyburn has also expressed support for expanding no-excuse absentee voting in South Carolina.

However, come January, Republican and Democratic leaders in South Carolina agree they will accept the verified election results.

“Absolutely, I do not hate Joe Biden. I don’t like his policies, but yes, absolutely we will accept,” Norman said when asked.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.