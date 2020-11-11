Orangeburg suspect accused of shooting at deputies

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Orangeburg man has been charged in connection with a July vehicle chase that ended with shots being fired at deputies, according to authorities.

Alexander Haigler, 18, was charged with three counts of attempted murder, one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, grand larceny and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. July 7 as deputies near Belleville Road noticed a red Honda pass that had only one headlight, according to authorities.

Deputies decided to make a traffic stop when the vehicle swerved over into oncoming traffic.

The Honda initially appeared to be pulling over at a nearby business but missed the entrance before running onto the curbing, authorities said. After a chase that ended with a crash into another vehicle on Pineland Street, several people jumped out of the wrecked vehicle.

That’s when deputies heard gunshots.

A minor was hit by gunfire while deputies were being fired on, according to the report.

During a hearing Tuesday, bond was denied for Haigler, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Haigler faces up to 30 years in prison for one count of attempted murder alone, authorities said.

“This individual shot one juvenile and endangered the lives of my deputies and the lives of anyone near his path,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “After this one senseless act, he’s going to have a long time to think about how to act in society.”

