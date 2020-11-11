One McDuffie County school closes due to COVID-19

MCDUFFIE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The McDuffie County School System has made the decision to close Thomson-McDuffie Middle School until November 29.

All face-to-face learners will transition to at-home learning during this temporary closure.

The decision comes after confirming two positive cases of COVID-19 among staff members in the last week, a number of students in quarantine, a significant absentee rate among face-to-face students, and a high number of pupils sent home ill today.

INFORMATION ON INSTRUCTIONAL MATERIALS

Face-to-face students received printed materials to continue their learning during this time of the closure. These assignments will be submitted upon a student’s return to school.

Questions about assignments may be directed to your child’s teacher via email.

Learn-from-Home students, who will continue to receive their instruction and assignments through Google Classroom, are not impacted by this change.

Internet access points remain available at the following locations:

Location/Morning

Calvary Baptist Church 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Rollingwood Apartments 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Thomson Villas 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Happy Valley Store 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Location/Afternoon

Sweetwater Activity Center 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Rollingwood Apartments 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Dearing Pointe 1:15 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Location/Evening

Union Baptist Church 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Rollingwood Apartments 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Happy Valley Store 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

