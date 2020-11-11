Advertisement

One McDuffie County school closes due to COVID-19

The McDuffie County School System has made the decision to close Thomson-McDuffie Middle School...
The McDuffie County School System has made the decision to close Thomson-McDuffie Middle School until November 29.((Source: WRDW))
By Tyria Goines
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCDUFFIE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The McDuffie County School System has made the decision to close Thomson-McDuffie Middle School until November 29.

All face-to-face learners will transition to at-home learning during this temporary closure.

The decision comes after confirming two positive cases of COVID-19 among staff members in the last week, a number of students in quarantine, a significant absentee rate among face-to-face students, and a high number of pupils sent home ill today.

INFORMATION ON INSTRUCTIONAL MATERIALS

Face-to-face students received printed materials to continue their learning during this time of the closure. These assignments will be submitted upon a student’s return to school.

Questions about assignments may be directed to your child’s teacher via email.

Learn-from-Home students, who will continue to receive their instruction and assignments through Google Classroom, are not impacted by this change.

Internet access points remain available at the following locations:

Location/Morning

Calvary Baptist Church 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Rollingwood Apartments 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Thomson Villas 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Happy Valley Store 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Location/Afternoon

Sweetwater Activity Center 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Rollingwood Apartments 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Dearing Pointe 1:15 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Location/Evening

Union Baptist Church 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Rollingwood Apartments 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Happy Valley Store 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-TEAM Viral video just one part of story in Richmond County Detention Center fight
I-TEAM: Viral video just one part of story in Richmond County Detention Center fight
Richmond County Board of Education talks school during pandemic
Third Richmond County high school closes from COVID-19
If you recognize this man, deputies want to hear from you.
This man is wanted for questioning after Zaxby’s burglary in Augusta
Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, smiles at a press conference during...
Masters 2020: Augusta National, others making $10m investment in two Augusta communities
Biden and Trump
As angry words swirl over election, results to be certified locally

Latest News

Rainwater is seen on an Augusta National Golf Club logo Practice Round 4 for the Masters at...
Weather causes suspension of play at Masters
Richmond County school bus
2 Richmond County schools had 100% graduation rate; see local rankings
The Cherry Grove Schoolhouse (MotorSport Media/Halston Pitman)
Wilkes County historic Black school could be lost to time, preservation group warns
Qveyon Abraham
Suspect charged in one Orangeburg County slaying as clues sought in another