MISSING: Barnwell man hasn’t been seen in a week

A 21-year-old man in Barnwell has gone missing.
A 21-year-old man in Barnwell has gone missing.(WRDW)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 21-year-old man in Barnwell has gone missing.

According to authorities, a missing persons report has been filed for McKenzie C. Harley of Barnwell.

Harley was last seen on Nov. 4 around 9 p.m. on Corley Avenue He was wearing a black hood with an animated Guko on the back, black jogging pants, and Air Force 1 shoes.

If you have seen Harley, please contact the Barnwell Police Department.

