Million-dollar investments in Augusta communities create chance for growth

Augusta Commissioner Marion Williams grew up in a house right in that area, and he sees this as the beginning of a complete change for this whole area.

“The Harrisburg and Laney Walker areas are just one of the areas that really been down and out for a long time,” he said.

Williams would know better than almost anybody. Both corridors are areas plagued by poverty, crime, and an unfortunate food desert.

“This literally brings nutrition and health together synergistically in a community that needs it the most,” Rebecca Van Loenen with Augusta Locally Grown said.

Loenen says their organization will be a key piece within this whole plan. They’ll have a brand new headquarters inside the Hub -- a 25,000 square foot facility.

The facility will also include the Harrisburg Family Health Clinic, communities and schools, and the AU Literacy Center.

“There’s really maybe one or two other examples nationally of this being done,” Loenen said.

The Boys and Girls Club’s new building will be around 15,000 square feet of space, which they say is what they need the most. National CEO Jim Clark traveled to the area for the announcement.

“When everything was being considered and thought of, I couldn’t think of a better place than the CSRA,” he said.

“I think the Boys and Girls Club is probably the best place to start. You’ve got to start with the younger generation,” Commissioner Williams said.

Augusta Locally Grown says they will use their space to teach gardening and cooking, elements they say will fill in the cracks of a hurting community.

“This fund is going to be a game-changer. These buildings are going to be a game-changer, and it’s coming at a time that’s most needed for our organizations,” Williams said.

The MGC foundation and the Community foundation say these two buildings are just the beginning as they plan to expand long-term to impact this whole area. They are going to create an endowment to help support this project for the future.

A date for groundbreaking is April 2021, back around in time for the next Masters tournament.

