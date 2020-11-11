Advertisement

Masters Week bringing highs and lows for CRSA businesses

By Brady Trapnell
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 8:07 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Crowne Plaza says Riverside Village is getting a boost from the Masters Tournament. But just how much?

Inside the Crowne Plaza, the only thing that tells you it’s Masters Week is the live TV over the bar.

“We are actually in a very good position. We’ve been very fortunate to have the hotel close to capacity,” David Sulak said.

Sulak with the Crowne Plaza says they are feeling a boost from those in town for the tournament. It’s only just starting.

“The village that we operate in is a draw, having so many things including live entertainment that’s going to be over here during Masters week,” Sulak said.

“There’s an impact, and it ranges.”

Bennish Brown with the Augusta Convention and Visitors Bureau says they took a poll of hotels last week and found some are full, and others are below normal in terms of check-ins.

MORE: Masters 2020: Golfers ready for a quiet Masters without patrons

The tax revenue on lodging alone for a normal Masters week is $1.4 million.

Some caterers like Fat Man’s are experiencing a jolt of extra business. But others, like WifeSaver, say Masters business just isn’t there.

“I don’t have any business this Masters week. We don’t have anything,” Megan Alig, owner of Creative Cuisine, said.

This year, Alig lost three-fourths of her total income and had to lay off 45 employees.

“I’ve gone from a substantial, substantial income to -- I was on food stamps for the past three months,” she said.

She says a normal Masters would’ve taken her completely out of debt this year.

All across Augusta, it’s a mixed bag with hopes for a better chance at an April Masters Tournament.

“Let’s still celebrate the fact that we are the home of the Masters. It is still a badge of honor for this community,” Brown said.

The Augusta CVB says next week they will get a report that will give them a general idea of the tournament impact. For now, everyone is just trying to make the most of the publicity.

Riverside Village will be hosting concerts in the new Sharon Jones Amphitheatre all weekend long. And Edgar’s Above Broad will be hosting Masters viewing parties this weekend for those who want to have a good time tuning in.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-TEAM Viral video just one part of story in Richmond County Detention Center fight
I-TEAM: Viral video just one part of story in Richmond County Detention Center fight
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Friday that there will be a recount.
Sens. Perdue, Loeffler call on Ga. secretary of state to resign
From left: Reginald Wright and Juante Lord
Suspects arrested in Hephzibah, Augusta fatal shootings
Burke County trio accused of operating illegal pill factory
Burke County trio accused of operating illegal pill factory
The Richmond County School System has transitioned Westside High School to Face to Face...
Westside High School students switch to learning from home

Latest News

Pancreatic cancer and how deadly it is
Pancreatic cancer: how the deadly disease affected two local women
Pancreatic cancer and how deadly it is
Pancreatic cancer and how deadly it is
What no patrons means for local businesses
What no patrons means for local businesses
Bryson DeChambeau is one of the favorites to win the Masters Tournament this year.
Masters 2020: No one can stop talking about Bryson DeChambeau