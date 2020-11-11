Masters Week bringing highs and lows for CRSA businesses

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Crowne Plaza says Riverside Village is getting a boost from the Masters Tournament. But just how much?

Inside the Crowne Plaza, the only thing that tells you it’s Masters Week is the live TV over the bar.

“We are actually in a very good position. We’ve been very fortunate to have the hotel close to capacity,” David Sulak said.

Sulak with the Crowne Plaza says they are feeling a boost from those in town for the tournament. It’s only just starting.

“The village that we operate in is a draw, having so many things including live entertainment that’s going to be over here during Masters week,” Sulak said.

“There’s an impact, and it ranges.”

Bennish Brown with the Augusta Convention and Visitors Bureau says they took a poll of hotels last week and found some are full, and others are below normal in terms of check-ins.

The tax revenue on lodging alone for a normal Masters week is $1.4 million.

Some caterers like Fat Man’s are experiencing a jolt of extra business. But others, like WifeSaver, say Masters business just isn’t there.

“I don’t have any business this Masters week. We don’t have anything,” Megan Alig, owner of Creative Cuisine, said.

This year, Alig lost three-fourths of her total income and had to lay off 45 employees.

“I’ve gone from a substantial, substantial income to -- I was on food stamps for the past three months,” she said.

She says a normal Masters would’ve taken her completely out of debt this year.

All across Augusta, it’s a mixed bag with hopes for a better chance at an April Masters Tournament.

“Let’s still celebrate the fact that we are the home of the Masters. It is still a badge of honor for this community,” Brown said.

The Augusta CVB says next week they will get a report that will give them a general idea of the tournament impact. For now, everyone is just trying to make the most of the publicity.

Riverside Village will be hosting concerts in the new Sharon Jones Amphitheatre all weekend long. And Edgar’s Above Broad will be hosting Masters viewing parties this weekend for those who want to have a good time tuning in.

