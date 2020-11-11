Advertisement

Loeffler election security bill gains co-sponsors

Kelly Loeffler
By Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 6:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler are co-sponsoring a bill to ensure fair elections.

Loeffler first introduced the Securing Our Elections Act in September.

It would increase criminal penalties for interfering with the election system, including illegal voting, voter intimidation or ID theft.

Under the measure, the current penalty of up to five years in prison would go up to 15 years and up to a $100,000 fine.

Sens. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and Mike Braun (R-Ind.) also have joined as co-sponsors.

