How veterans are being saluted today in the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today is Veterans Day, and while social distancing and coronavirus prevention mean muted observations, veterans will be recognized in a variety of ways.

Here are some things to know:

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12190 will hold a dedication ceremony and wreath presentation at 11 a.m. at the veterans memorial in Evans.

Augusta University is holding a special ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Off-campus visitors aren’t allowed, but it will be live streamed on the university’s student life Instagram account if you want to watch.

In lieu of a Veterans Day parade, a drive-by salute is planned at the Screen-Ramsey American Legion Post 505, 1678 15th St. in Augusta, at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, going from south to north toward Walton Way. Another drive-by salute is planned at 2:30 p.m. at American Legion Jack C. Fortune Post No 205, 2102 Highland Ave., from south to north toward Daniel Village.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 649 will host a cookout for veterans and be handing out free meals from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at 2430 Windsor Spring Road.

To avoid the risk of spreading coronavirus, Fort Gordon will not physically participate in any Veterans Day activities this year.

Columbia County offices and the Evans, Grovetown and Harlem libraries will be closed Wednesday for Veterans Day.

Grovetown city offices and services will close at noon Tuesday and remain closed until 9 a.m. Thursday in observance of Veterans Day.

When the Navy Federal Credit Union put together a list of the top cities for veterans and service members transitioning from active duty, Augusta was been ranked No. 12.

The Edgefield Market invites area veterans and members of the public to a ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at American Legion Post and to stay and enjoy the market afterward.

Red Cross virtual resiliency workshops for military and veteran communities include a COVID-19 specific course to manage stress. Free online workshops on stress solutions are also open to the public on Veterans Day at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/125979611409