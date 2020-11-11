How veterans are being saluted today in the CSRA
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today is Veterans Day, and while social distancing and coronavirus prevention mean muted observations, veterans will be recognized in a variety of ways.
Here are some things to know:
- Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12190 will hold a dedication ceremony and wreath presentation at 11 a.m. at the veterans memorial in Evans.
- Augusta University is holding a special ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Off-campus visitors aren’t allowed, but it will be live streamed on the university’s student life Instagram account if you want to watch.
- In lieu of a Veterans Day parade, a drive-by salute is planned at the Screen-Ramsey American Legion Post 505, 1678 15th St. in Augusta, at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, going from south to north toward Walton Way. Another drive-by salute is planned at 2:30 p.m. at American Legion Jack C. Fortune Post No 205, 2102 Highland Ave., from south to north toward Daniel Village.
- Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 649 will host a cookout for veterans and be handing out free meals from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at 2430 Windsor Spring Road.
- To avoid the risk of spreading coronavirus, Fort Gordon will not physically participate in any Veterans Day activities this year.
- Columbia County offices and the Evans, Grovetown and Harlem libraries will be closed Wednesday for Veterans Day.
- Grovetown city offices and services will close at noon Tuesday and remain closed until 9 a.m. Thursday in observance of Veterans Day.
- When the Navy Federal Credit Union put together a list of the top cities for veterans and service members transitioning from active duty, Augusta was been ranked No. 12.
- The Edgefield Market invites area veterans and members of the public to a ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at American Legion Post and to stay and enjoy the market afterward.
- Red Cross virtual resiliency workshops for military and veteran communities include a COVID-19 specific course to manage stress. Free online workshops on stress solutions are also open to the public on Veterans Day at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/125979611409
- Academy Sports + Outdoors is offering veterans, active-duty and reserve service members, first responders and their immediate family members a 10% discount in-store and online at Academy.com through Wednesday.
- On Wednesday, veterans and active-duty military are invited to participating Dunkin' restaurants nationwide for a free doughnut of their choice, no purchase necessary.
- Golden Corral is celebrating active-duty service members and veterans by handing out a free meal and beverage card until Nov. 30 while supplies last. Military personnel can then redeem their card Monday through Friday through May 31.
- Through Sunday, Pilot truck stops also will offer all veterans one free breakfast combo through the Pilot Flying J app.
- World of Beer is inviting all veterans and current servicemen and servicewomen to enjoy $5 off their bill by presenting a military ID, VA card or proof of service.
- Buffalo Wild Wings, Twin Peaks and Zaxby’s are offering free meals. Starbucks has free coffee. Cracker Barrel has free dessert. Remember to bring your military ID.
