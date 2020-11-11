Georgia election updates: News conference today, VP to visit and more

ATLANTA - Republicans are making more demands of Georgia’s chief elections officer as they seek to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s 12,000-vote lead in the state.

U.S. Rep. Doug Collins and state Republican Party Chairman David Shafer sent a letter requesting a hand recount of Georgia’s nearly 5 million ballots before certifying the results.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who’s in charge of elections in the state, plans to announce today which race will be audited. If he chooses the presidential race, Raffensperger said proving that the outcome is correct would effectively require counting every vote cast.

The announcement could come when Raffensperger holds a news conference at 10:30 a.m. today on the south steps of the state Capitol.

It comes a couple of days after Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who are Republicans like Raffensperger, asked him to step down.

It also comes after members and members-elect of the U.S House of Representatives from Georgia co-signed a letter Tuesday asking him to find answers to claims of voter irregularities.

Also in the news ...

Vice President Mike Pence says he will be in Georgia next week to campaign for Perdue and Loeffler for their January runoffs against Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, respectively.

Ossoff will be in Augusta on Friday to launch his “Future of Georgia” statewide tour. He will be at the James Brown Arena at 11:30 a.m.

The Richmond County Board of Elections met Tuesday to certify results of last week’s election — along with 15 other Georgia counties.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.