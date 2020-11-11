Advertisement

Georgia election updates: News conference today, VP to visit and more

Georgia election sticker
Georgia election sticker(WRDW)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 6:42 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA - Republicans are making more demands of Georgia’s chief elections officer as they seek to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s 12,000-vote lead in the state.

U.S. Rep. Doug Collins and state Republican Party Chairman David Shafer sent a letter requesting a hand recount of Georgia’s nearly 5 million ballots before certifying the results.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who’s in charge of elections in the state, plans to announce today which race will be audited. If he chooses the presidential race, Raffensperger said proving that the outcome is correct would effectively require counting every vote cast.

The announcement could come when Raffensperger holds a news conference at 10:30 a.m. today on the south steps of the state Capitol.

It comes a couple of days after Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who are Republicans like Raffensperger, asked him to step down.

It also comes after members and members-elect of the U.S House of Representatives from Georgia co-signed a letter Tuesday asking him to find answers to claims of voter irregularities.

Also in the news ...

  • Vice President Mike Pence says he will be in Georgia next week to campaign for Perdue and Loeffler for their January runoffs against Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, respectively.
  • Ossoff will be in Augusta on Friday to launch his “Future of Georgia” statewide tour. He will be at the James Brown Arena at 11:30 a.m.
  • The Richmond County Board of Elections met Tuesday to certify results of last week’s election — along with 15 other Georgia counties.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-TEAM Viral video just one part of story in Richmond County Detention Center fight
I-TEAM: Viral video just one part of story in Richmond County Detention Center fight
Richmond County Board of Education talks school during pandemic
Third Richmond County high school closes from COVID-19
If you recognize this man, deputies want to hear from you.
This man is wanted for questioning after Zaxby’s burglary in Augusta
Biden and Trump
As angry words swirl over election, results to be certified locally
Burke County trio accused of operating illegal pill factory
Burke County trio accused of operating illegal pill factory

Latest News

Dawn Wooten, left, a nurse at Irwin County Detention Center in Ocilla, Georgia, says...
U.S. deports migrant women who alleged abuse by Georgia doctor
Abilene Baptist Church
Abilene Baptist Church adjusts plans due to COVID-19 cases
Aiken's mask mandate is working, according to data.
Aiken to consider extending face-covering ordinance
Kelly Loeffler
Loeffler election security bill gains co-sponsors