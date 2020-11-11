Federal indictments include four local defendants

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Four local defendants face federal felony charges related to illegal firearms possession after their indictments by a grand jury in U.S. District Court, according to prosecutors.

The cases were investigated under Project Guardian, an interagency operation targeting illegal firearms.

Local defendants named in federal indictments from the November term of the U.S. District Court grand jury include:

Marcus Joseph Everett, 42, of Augusta, charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine; possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Everett was charged May 8 after Richmond County sheriff’s investigators found cocaine, marijuana and two pistols during a search of his apartment, according to federal prosecutors.

Matthew Kyle Brazell, 33, of Grovetown, charged with possession of methamphetamine; possession of a firearm by an illegal drug user; and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a charge resulting from Brazell’s prior conviction on a crime of domestic violence. Brazell was charged after a traffic stop June 30 when Grovetown Department of Public Safety officers found drugs and a firearm in his vehicle, according to federal prosecutors.

Joe Lewis Hills, a/k/a “Polo,” a/k/a “David Owens,” 32, and Edward Albert Brown, 28, both of Augusta. Hills is charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, while Brown is charged with possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, and possession of a firearm by a person under indictment. Both were arrested July 29, 2019, after Richmond County sheriff’s investigators searched their vehicle and a hotel room rented to Hills and found drugs, two pistols and an AR-15 rifle, according to federal prosecutors.

Curtavious Bonner, 29, of Thomson, charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Bonner was charged July 17, 2019, when Thomson police officers checking on suspicious activity outside a residence found two pistols in Bonner’s vehicle, according to federal prosecutors.

Meanwhile, a local defendant was sentenced to federal prison for crimes including illegal firearms possession, according to federal prosecutors.

Devonte Brown, 28, of Augusta, was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison followed by supervised release after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to federal prosecutors. Brown, a member of the Bolt Drive Alley Boyz criminal street gang, was arrested Dec. 4, 2019, during a traffic stop when Richmond County sheriff’s deputies found him in possession of a pistol. Brown has multiple prior felony convictions including charges involving drugs and firearms.

Under federal law, it is illegal to possess a firearm if you fall into one of nine prohibited categories including being a felon; in the country without legal permission; or an unlawful user of a controlled substance. Further, it is unlawful to possess a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense or violent crime. It is also illegal to purchase – or even to attempt to purchase – firearms if the buyer is a prohibited person or illegally purchasing a firearm on behalf of others. Lying on ATF Form 4473, which is used to lawfully purchase a firearm, also is a federal offense.

