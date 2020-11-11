Federal government approves S.C. interim vaccine distribution plan

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed that the federal government has approved South Carolina’s interim vaccination distribution plan.

WMBF News reached out to DHEC about the vaccination distribution plan after Pfizer announced on Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective.

South Carolina’s plan was sent to the Department of Health and Human Services on Oct. 16. and was reviewed and approved, according to DHEC.

“The plan will continue to be an interim plan as further guidance is provided to states by the federal government,” DHEC explained in an email.

The plan was put together by several state agencies including, DHEC, South Carolina Hospital Association, National Guard, South Carolina Emergency Management Division and the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division.

According to the state’s plan, vaccine distribution will take part in three phases.

The first phase shows a potentially limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine, and because of that the state will focus distribution on targeted populations, such as healthcare personnel and those who are at high-risk for the virus.

Phase two of the plan assumes that there will be “a large number of vaccine doses available” and will focus on targeted groups that have not yet been vaccinated and then expanding to the general population.

The distribution plan will go into phase three when there is a sufficient supply available for the entire population.

It shows that once the state enters phase three then the vaccine could be available in a number of places including pharmacies, healthcare facilities and schools.

