Advertisement

Edgefield Co. K-8 students to learn in-person five days a week

Children's hands learning from home
Children's hands learning from home(Storyblocks)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGEFIELD, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Edgefield County School Board approved to change the instructional model for K–8 grade students beginning on November 30.

These students will now learn in-person for five-days a week. At this point, high school students will remain learning three-days a week through the remainder of the semester.

The remote learning option will remain available to students at all grade levels.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-TEAM Viral video just one part of story in Richmond County Detention Center fight
I-TEAM: Viral video just one part of story in Richmond County Detention Center fight
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Friday that there will be a recount.
Sens. Perdue, Loeffler call on Ga. secretary of state to resign
From left: Reginald Wright and Juante Lord
Suspects arrested in Hephzibah, Augusta fatal shootings
Burke County trio accused of operating illegal pill factory
Burke County trio accused of operating illegal pill factory
The Richmond County School System has transitioned Westside High School to Face to Face...
Westside High School students switch to learning from home

Latest News

RV shares history of African American golfers
RV museum rolls through history of African-American golfers
RV shares history of African American golfers
RV shares history of African American golfers
Georgia is again hitting a new peak in public high school graduation rates.
High school graduation rates again rise in Georgia
Pancreatic cancer and how deadly it is
Pancreatic cancer: how the deadly disease affected two local women