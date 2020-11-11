Edgefield Co. K-8 students to learn in-person five days a week

EDGEFIELD, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Edgefield County School Board approved to change the instructional model for K–8 grade students beginning on November 30.

These students will now learn in-person for five-days a week. At this point, high school students will remain learning three-days a week through the remainder of the semester.

The remote learning option will remain available to students at all grade levels.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.