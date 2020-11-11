Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Heavy rain and storms are expected to continue across the CSRA this evening into tonight. This is thanks to a cold front that will move east of the CSRA late Thursday. Isolated flooding issues are possible overnight into Thursday for flood prone areas. Record warm low temperatures are expected for the third night in a row. Lows early Thursday should be in the mid to low 70s. Winds will be light out of the southeast.

Isolated flooding issues are possible for flood prone areas tonight and Thursday as a cold front moves through the region. (WRDW)

A slow moving cold front will move through the CSRA Thursday bringing widespread rain and scattered storms. Isolated flooding issues for flood prone areas will be possible again. Timing right now brings the majority of the rain in the morning for the western CSRA with higher rain chances in the eastern CSRA for the afternoon. Augusta is right in the middle and will likely see the majority of it’s rain fall between 10 am and 2 PM. Severe weather is not expected. Winds will be out of the north generally less than 10 mph.

Friday looks beautiful with morning lows cooler in the mid 60s and clearing skies throughout the day. Mostly sunny skies are expected by the afternoon with highs near 80. Winds will be out of the north-northwest between 5-10 mph.

Saturday morning will be cooler with lows down in the mid 50s. Saturday looks nice again with partly cloudy skies during the day. High temperatures are expected to be more seasonal in the low 70s.

Sunday morning lows are expected to be in the mid 50s. A few isolated showers look possible Sunday, but most of the area looks dry. Highs will be a little warmer and reach the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon.

We are finally expecting to see temperatures back down to normal and even a little below normal next week. Low temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday morning are expected to be in the 40s. Plenty of sunshine is expected for the beginning of next week. Highs on Monday will be in the mid 70s, but fall to the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.