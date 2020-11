Crews battle early morning flames of large shed fire in Evans

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews responded early Wednesday to reports of a large shed fire.

Multiple callers reported a large shed or possibly two sheds on fire at 211 Mineral Court, according to dispatchers.

After the fire was reported just before 5:10 a.m., arriving firefighters reported seeing smoke and flames and found the fire had not extended to any homes,

Firefighters were advised that there might be gasoline or other flammable materials inside.

The fire was reported under control by 5:24 a.m.

