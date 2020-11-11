Advertisement

Chipotle to open digital-only restaurant

The smaller store design is geared toward urban areas.
The burrito chain is opening a new prototype store called Chipotle Digital Kitchen.
The burrito chain is opening a new prototype store called Chipotle Digital Kitchen.(Source: Chipotle, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Chipotle doesn’t want you to eat at its newest restaurant.

The burrito chain is opening a new prototype store called Chipotle Digital Kitchen.

It’s only for pickup or delivery through its app, website, or third-party apps like uber eats.

Chipotle’s first digital-only restaurant opens Saturday in Highland Falls, New York, near the U.S. Military Academy in West Point.

No one at the store can take your order and it doesn’t have a dining room, making it more social-distancing friendly for the coronavirus era.

It has an open-facing kitchen and more shelves for completed orders.

Orders are picked up from a lobby, where there’s a small bench for waiting.

It also has a separate lobby with its own entrance for the pickup of large catering orders.

The store’s smaller design is geared toward urban areas.

About half of Chipotle’s sales were made on its app or website in the last quarter. Digital sales more than tripled during the third quarter.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-TEAM Viral video just one part of story in Richmond County Detention Center fight
I-TEAM: Viral video just one part of story in Richmond County Detention Center fight
Richmond County Board of Education talks school during pandemic
Third Richmond County high school closes from COVID-19
If you recognize this man, deputies want to hear from you.
This man is wanted for questioning after Zaxby’s burglary in Augusta
Biden and Trump
As angry words swirl over election, results to be certified locally
Burke County trio accused of operating illegal pill factory
Burke County trio accused of operating illegal pill factory

Latest News

The Cherry Grove Schoolhouse (MotorSport Media/Halston Pitman)
Wilkes County historic Black school could be lost to time, preservation group warns
President Donald Trump honored Veterans Day in a ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.
Trump emerges from White House to mark Veterans Day
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.
Biden pushes forward on transition despite Trump’s blocking
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger gave an update on the vote counting in Georgia on...
Georgia audit to trigger hand recount of presidential vote
Doug Emhoff, the 56-year-old husband of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, will leave his...
Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, poised to break stereotypes