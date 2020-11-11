Advertisement

CDC releases COVID-19 guidance ahead of Thanksgiving

In a warning from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the agency is reporting the COVID-19 pandemic is worsening and that small gatherings at home are a big contributor to a rise in cases.
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
This comes as many Americans are weighing their options for Thanksgiving celebrations in just a few weeks.

Like other activities we’ve seen impacted by the coronavirus pandemic this year, Thanksgiving will also look different for many Americans.

“We plan on staying home, quarantining and just enjoying Thanksgiving together,” said Daniel Swezey.

The CDC’s guidelines for Thanksgiving celebrations say higher risk activities for spreading COVID-19 include large indoor gatherings and participating or watching a race. Lower risk activities for spreading COVID-19 include having a small dinner with those who live with you or a virtual dinner and shopping online on Black Friday.

As the COVID-19 pandemic has been stressful for many Americans, holiday gatherings can be a way to reconnect with friends and family.

“Every year we have Thanksgiving at my house with all of my family. Usually there’s about 35, but this year it will probably be a little bit less because of the virus. But I’m still going to do it. I cook every year and we have a great time,” said Sheryl Cline.

If you plan to cook those tried and true Thanksgiving favorites, the CDC recommends wearing a mask while preparing or serving food and have one person who is wearing a mask serve all of the food. The CDC also suggests using single-use options or having one person serve sharable items like salad dressings and condiments.

“I’m excited about it. I always get excited about it. Before now I’ve been excited, but I want everybody to come, but I don’t want them to come if they don’t feel right. It’s just like that,” Cline explained.

“We’re going to be careful. Take every precaution you can, but also just enjoy what you can with your family,” added Cline’s grandson, Jake Koehler.

The CDC recommends outdoor over indoor gatherings and to wear a mask both inside and outside except when eating and drinking.

If you do plan to gather to chow down on turkey and pumpkin pie, the same guidelines the CDC has been recommending for months still apply, like social distancing, no direct contact, including hugs or handshakes, and frequent handwashing. Click here for the CDC’s full COVID-19 guidance for Thanksgiving.

