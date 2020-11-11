Advertisement

Augusta National, others making $10m investment in two Augusta communities

Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, smiles at a press conference during...
Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, smiles at a press conference during Practice Round 2 for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Monday, November 9, 2020. Fred Ridley announced that Lee Elder (not pictured), the first Black man to compete in the Masters Tournament 45 years ago, will be honored by establishing scholarships in his name and inviting him to be an Honorary Starter for the 2021 Masters. (Charles Laberge | Charles Laberge/Augusta National)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta National Golf Club Chairman Fred Ridley announce during his remarks on Tuesday morning that the club and several corporate donors are making a $10 million bet on two Augusta communities.

Ridley said the club, AT&T, Bank of America, and IBM are all partnering on this investment in the Laney Walker and Harrisburg neighborhoods.

“All Americans deserve this shared belief with our partners will attract even greater development and investment, designed to benefit the residents of the Harrisburg and Laney Walker neighborhoods, all of which can help build bridges out of poverty and make Augusta, Georgia, an even better place to live,” Ridley said.

The investment appears to be going to two projects in the area: a community center and a new headquarters for the Boys and Girls Club.

The community center, ANGC officials say, will provide a space for healthcare, literacy, educational support, food and nutrition, and more.

The Boys and Girls Club facility, meanwhile, will allow for much-needed facilities to serve youth in the Augusta community and will help the organization collaborate with other groups in the surrounding area with similar missions.

“As our excitement for this initiative grows, please know we cannot wait to find other meaningful ways to support our community,” Ridley said.

