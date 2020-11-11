Aiken veteran gives back by mentoring youth Boy Scouts

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - With Veteran Day events happening all around the CSRA, we focus on one veteran in Aiken who is spending his retirement working with the youth in our community.

He’s teaching them skills he never had the opportunity to learn himself.

Jack Morris is a retired and U.S. Army and Marine veteran. He served for 26 years as a rifleman and a grenadier, earning a Purple Heart in the Vietnam War.

“One day, we had eight guys in my platoon killed and 28 wounded. And I took a bullet," Morris said.

Now, he likes to spend his time gardening, woodworking, and most importantly, volunteering.

“I serve as an assistant scoutmaster with the Boy Scout troop here in Aiken, South Carolina. I’ve been involved with the Boy Scouts actively for 16 years.”

Morris got involved with the Boy Scouts when his son was in it. His son is in college now, but Morris stayed back.

“I believe that it’s important that these young men and women have good positive mentors,” he said.

The Boy Scouts first skill they learn is the Scout law, which includes 12-character traits. The second law is the Moral Compass.

“At every Scout meeting, the Scouts recite the Scout law and I saw them they read it, they say it, but they don’t see it or talk about it anymore,” Morris said.

That’s why he created the moral compass.

“It’s a tool that enhances the law," Morris said. “It’s a constant reminder for them. I think it helps keep them on track.”

Each point represents a character trait. This is something Scouts can keep well after they leave.

“The character traits of the moral compass will help them make the right decision and that’s why I created it,” Morris said.

He even threw in a tribute to other Purple Heart veterans.

“It honors the 350,000 Americans that gave their blood in Vietnam. It was a little thing I wanted to throw in there for the veterans,” Morris said.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.