Aiken to consider extending face-covering ordinance

Aiken's mask mandate is working, according to data.
By Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 6:47 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken city leaders are talking about extending the face-covering ordinance for public places.

On Thursday, they’ll discuss keeping the mandate in place for another 60 days.

It requires people to wear a mask in restaurants, stores and other businesses open to the public.

The City Council will meet Thursday at 5 p.m.

