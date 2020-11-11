Aiken to consider extending face-covering ordinance
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 6:47 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken city leaders are talking about extending the face-covering ordinance for public places.
On Thursday, they’ll discuss keeping the mandate in place for another 60 days.
It requires people to wear a mask in restaurants, stores and other businesses open to the public.
The City Council will meet Thursday at 5 p.m.
