Abilene Baptist Church adjusts plans due to COVID-19 cases

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A large local church is making some alterations in response to a flare-up or coronavirus cases.

The Rev. Brad Whitt told News 12 that leaders at Abilene Baptist Church, with a main campus at 3917 Washington Road in Martinez, became aware Monday of a growing number of COVID-19 cases.

In response, they are canceling all normal Wednesday activities.

They are also canceling Sunday school this weekend.

For services, they will return to an earlier model that increases social distancing during services, including adding a fourth service that will help reduce the number of worshipers at each service.

