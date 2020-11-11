2 Richmond County schools had 100% graduation rate; see local rankings

AUGUSTA, Ga. - As Georgia again hits a new peak in public high school graduation rates, two Richmond County schools stand out.

The Richmond County Technical Career Magnet School and Davidson Magnet School each had 100 percent graduation rates, according to data released this week by the Georgia Department of Education.

The agency said Tuesday that 83.8 percent of Georgia seniors graduated on time in the spring. That’s the highest level recorded since Georgia began calculating according to current methods, which require a student to graduate in four years with a regular high school diploma, and rose from 82 percent in 2019.

It continues a trend of increasing graduation rates in the state since 2012, when about 70 percent of Georgia seniors were graduating on time.

The national graduation rate was 85 percent in 2018, the last year for which it is available.

“I’m very proud today of the class of 2020,” state Superintendent Richard Woods said.

Here’s a look at the numbers for Georgia high schools within the CSRA:

The Associated Press contributed to this report.