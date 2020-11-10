Westside High School students to learn from home starting tomorrow 

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System has transitioned Westside High School to Face to Face Learn@Home instruction due to increased coronavirus activity.

Effective tomorrow, November 10, until students return to school on November 30 following the Thanksgiving break.

There is no impact on virtual learners. Face to Face and virtual parents with students at these schools who would like to order meals for pick up should call 706-826-1122.

Westside High currently has 52 students and four staff members quarantining, with two confirmed cases among students and one confirmed case among staff.

OTHER RICHMOND COUNTY SCHOOLS CLOSED AS OF NOV. 9:

Murphey Middle School, which will reopen Nov. 12.

Freedom Park Elementary School, which will reopen Nov. 12.

Blythe Elementary School, which will reopen Nov. 17.

Barton Chapel Elementary School, which will reopen Nov. 18.

Terrace Manor Elementary School will reopen on Nov. 18.

Hornsby Elementary School will reopen on Nov. 19.

Laney High School will reopen on Nov. 19.

