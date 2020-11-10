Advertisement

Westside High School students to learn from home starting tomorrow 

The Richmond County School System has transitioned Westside High School to Face to Face...
The Richmond County School System has transitioned Westside High School to Face to Face Learn@Home instruction due to increased coronavirus activity.((Source: WRDW))
By Tyria Goines
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 8:51 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System has transitioned Westside High School to Face to Face Learn@Home instruction due to increased coronavirus activity.

Effective tomorrow, November 10, until students return to school on November 30 following the Thanksgiving break.

There is no impact on virtual learners. Face to Face and virtual parents with students at these schools who would like to order meals for pick up should call 706-826-1122.

Westside High currently has 52 students and four staff members quarantining, with two confirmed cases among students and one confirmed case among staff.

OTHER RICHMOND COUNTY SCHOOLS CLOSED AS OF NOV. 9:

Murphey Middle School, which will reopen Nov. 12.

Freedom Park Elementary School, which will reopen Nov. 12.

Blythe Elementary School, which will reopen Nov. 17.

Barton Chapel Elementary School, which will reopen Nov. 18.

Terrace Manor Elementary School will reopen on Nov. 18.

Hornsby Elementary School will reopen on Nov. 19.

Laney High School will reopen on Nov. 19.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Friday that there will be a recount.
David Perdue, Kelly Loeffler call on Ga. secretary of state to resign
FILE - This May 5, 2019 file photo shows Alex Trebek presenting an award at the 46th annual...
‘Deeply decent man’: Fans, former contestants mourn Alex Trebek
From left: Reginald Wright and Juante Lord
Suspects arrested in Hephzibah, Augusta fatal shootings
Source: MGN online
S.C. Highway Patrol responds to accident on Old Aiken Road
Burke County trio accused of operating illegal pill factory
Burke County trio accused of operating illegal pill factory

Latest News

Veteran plays TAPS to honor veterans
Veteran plays TAPS to honor veterans
I-TEAM Viral video just one part of story in Richmond County Detention Center fight
I-TEAM: Viral video just one part of story in Richmond County Detention Center fight
Paine College getting women's golf team
Paine College getting women's golf team
Handling runoffs, recount and statewide audit in Georgia
Handling runoffs, recount and statewide audit in Georgia