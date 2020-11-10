Advertisement

Volunteers working to provide 1,000 Thanksgiving meals to local residents

(KVLY)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A group of churches and community organizations is teaming up to provide 1,000 Thanksgiving meals later this month to people who need one.

To go without something like a Thanksgiving meal can add to the stress and depression that the pandemic, an uncertain economy and a turbulent election season have brought.

The Joseph Project intends to address that problem.

MORE | Things to know about Veterans Day in the CSRA

The group — a joint effort of City Church Augusta, Bethel Covenant Worship Center and Macedonia Family Church — aims to serve, support and encourage local families regardless of their beliefs.

Toward that goal, it served more than 30,000 CSRA residents between June and October with produce, meat and dairy products through its farms-to-family program and independently funded food banks.

Building off this momentum, the group launched the Thanksgiving effort with other nonprofits, fraternities, sororities, educators and community stakeholders.

“We have seen how much of an encouragement helping the community with meals has been up to now, so we are sure this will be a huge success,” the group stated in a news release.

In order to provide 1,000 Thanksgiving meals on Nov. 21, at least 50 more volunteers are needed.

For more information or to volunteer, visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/831622240732639.

To sign up for the free Thanksgiving meal, visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/20f0b48a5a72ca4fb6-turkey. A limited number of slots remain open, the group said.

