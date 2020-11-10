Virtual field trips to the Savannah River Site become reality

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - When environmental field trips to the Savannah River Site (SRS) were put on hold due to the pandemic, Savannah River Nuclear Solutions found another way to bringing the experience to students.

SRNS will start conducting virtual field trips to benefit students from elementary school to high school.

The first lesson is called “Wet Wonders,” which allows students to study biotic factors that determine the health of a pond by capturing and examining macro invertebrates.

“This lesson provides a great demonstration of the groundbreaking work of environmental research pioneer Dr. Ruth Patrick who was hired by SRS in the 1950s to do a baseline study of the environmental health of the site prior to construction,” Kim Mitchell, with the SRNS education outreach division, said in the release.

Educators can play a series of videos for their students or request representatives from the University of South Carolina Aiken Ruth Patrick Science Education Center (RPSEC) to visit their classrooms.

Teachers or RPSEC representatives can also provide materials such as water samples containing aquatic creatures.

The virtual approach to field trips allows organizers to reach a larger number of students.

You can browse the current tour videos from the Savannah River Site on their YouTube page.

