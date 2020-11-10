This man is wanted for questioning after Zaxby’s burglary in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man is being sought for questioning in connection with a burglary an Augusta restaurant today.

The man’s image was captured by surveillance equipment.

The burglary occurred at Zaxby’s, 3680 Wheeler Road.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Deputy Thomas Langford 706-821-1056 or any on-duty investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

