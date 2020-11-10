Third Richmond County high school closes from COVID-19

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cross Creek High School is the latest school in the Richmond County School System to transition to at-home learning due to increased coronavirus activity.

It’s effective from Wednesday, Nov. 11, to Nov. 30 after the Thanksgiving break.

There is no impact on virtual learners. Parents with students at the school who would like to order meals for pick up should call 706-826-1122.

Cross Creek High currently has 97 students and eight staff members quarantining, with four confirmed cases of COVID-19 among students and two confirmed cases among staff.

OTHER RICHMOND COUNTY SCHOOLS CLOSED AS OF NOV. 10:

Murphey Middle School, which will reopen Nov. 12.

Freedom Park Elementary School, which will reopen Nov. 12.

Blythe Elementary School, which will reopen Nov. 17.

Barton Chapel Elementary School, which will reopen Nov. 18.

Terrace Manor Elementary School will reopen on Nov. 18.

Hornsby Elementary School will reopen on Nov. 19.

Laney High School will reopen on Nov. 19.

Westside High school will reopen on Nov. 30 after the Thanksgiving break.

