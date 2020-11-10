Suspect shoots at officer in Orangeburg County, authorities say

SPRINGFIELD, S.C. (WIS) - Authorities launched a search for a man who’s accused of firing at a police officer in Orangeburg County, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

According to initial reports, the suspect was in a car chase with law enforcement when they got out of the car and then later shot at local law enforcement.

SLED spokesman Tommy Crosby said assisted Springfield police with Monday’s search, and North Police Department was also seen also at the scene.

According to witnesses, the suspect fired four or five shots at law enforcement while running away.

Harry Brown lives near where the shooting happened and was asked to shelter-in-place by local law enforcement.

“I thought it was deer hunters, then all the sudden my phone started ringing off the hook. People calling telling me, ‘lock your doors, lock your doors, be careful there is a man at large,’ they called and told me they had crashed into the police car, took off on foot, shot at the police five times,” Brown recalled.

Brown said SLED searched his property and the land surrounding his home before telling him it was safe to go outside.

At first, Brown was worried because in his small, rural town, seeing a sizable law enforcement presence is rare.

“This is a small town in the country; we haven’t had anything like this happen. It’s a big deal. Everyone is upset,” he said.

No one was injured in the shooting, according to SLED.

