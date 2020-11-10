Rock Fore! Dough concert canceled for this year

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - First Tee Augusta decided to forgo this year’s Rock Fore! Dough concert during the 2020 Masters tournament.

“Our team has met regularly since the initial postponement,” said Jill Brown, First Tee Augusta executive director. “We have thoughtfully considered all options and have come to the decision that we cannot safely put on Rock Fore! Dough for the public this year.”

Train, Scotty McCreery, Jordan Davis, Whiskey Run and Rock had been scheduled to perform.

If you purchased general admission tickets to the concert through Big Tickets, they have been or will be refunded to the card that was used for the purchase. Big Tickets order processing and/or service fees are non-refundable, however, per its purchasing agreement.

