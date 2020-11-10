Advertisement

Pressure grows for recounts as Georgia heads for runoff elections

By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two Georgia races still undecided could be key in determining the balance of power in Washington. Republican incumbents Sen. David Perdue and Sen. Kelly Loeffler are heading to a runoff to face Democrats Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock.

On top of that, a statewide audit and a recount are also looming for Georgia elections officials.

Runoff elections are nothing new to election leaders like Richmond County’s Lynn Bailey.

“If you think back to June 9, the election that we had, we had a runoff from that too on Aug. 11. It’s the same scenario that we’re dealing with here,” she said.

But add in a first-time statewide elections audit, a likely recount, and federal runoff races, too, you get a recipe for a workload unlike any other.

“We will basically be issuing ballots for two elections at the same time. That’s the part that’s unusual for us,” Bailey said.

Once the Board of Elections certifies the results on Tuesday evening, it’s time for the audit.

Poll workers will randomly sample ballots, hand-counting them to make sure the results match the ones calculated on election day.

“By doing that comparison, you’re confirming that the software that drives the whole thing is operating as it should,” Bailey said.

Then comes the recount, which Richmond County says is not official yet, but likely possible.

And with the new paper ballot voting system, recounts require more time.

“Every single ballot that was cast, 87,530, will have to be rescanned and recounted,” Bailey said.

Then finally comes the runoffs.

In December, one, possibly two, local public service commissioner seats will head to a runoff.

And in January, the runoff for the highly anticipated Georgia Senate seats.

“If you want a ballot sent to you by mail, now is the time to be applying for it,” Bailey said.

All in all, lots of work to be done. All to ensure a fair election.

“It’s going to be a pretty busy couple of months coming up,” Bailey said.

If you’re in Georgia and aren’t registered to vote, you have the chance to do it now so you can vote in the runoff. The deadline to register is Dec. 7.

If you are registered to vote, you have the option to request an absentee ballot for the runoff.

Early in-person voting in Georgia starts Dec. 14. And the runoff election day is Tuesday, Jan. 5.

