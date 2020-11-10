Advertisement

Police: 2 infants found dead outside NYC apartment building

Police say the superintendent of a Bronx apartment building found two dead infants, both boys,...
Police say the superintendent of a Bronx apartment building found two dead infants, both boys, behind the building Monday afternoon.(Source: News 12 The Bronx via CNN)
By News 12 The Bronx
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 12:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (News 12) - Police are investigating after two infants were found dead, reportedly wrapped in paper, outside a New York City apartment building.

Police say the superintendent of a Bronx apartment building found the infants, both boys, behind the building Monday afternoon. A source says the infants were found wrapped in brown paper.

The boys were transported to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Police say it appears the infants were found with physical trauma to their bodies. Their identities are not known, but it’s believed they were both younger than 1 month.

The investigation is ongoing. The medical examiner will determine the babies' causes of death.

Copyright 2020 News 12 The Bronx via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Friday that there will be a recount.
Sens. Perdue, Loeffler call on Ga. secretary of state to resign
From left: Reginald Wright and Juante Lord
Suspects arrested in Hephzibah, Augusta fatal shootings
Burke County trio accused of operating illegal pill factory
Burke County trio accused of operating illegal pill factory
I-TEAM Viral video just one part of story in Richmond County Detention Center fight
I-TEAM: Viral video just one part of story in Richmond County Detention Center fight
Today kicks off the start of the 84th Masters tournament, and the first to ever take place in...
How this year’s Masters week is like no other

Latest News

Attorney General William Barr leaves the office of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of...
Barr tells DOJ to probe election fraud claims if they exist
Authorities in Lauderhill, Florida, responded Sunday night to a report of a car that had driven...
Tropical Storm Eta floods already drenched Florida cities
Wi-Fi on wheels mobile bus hotspots in Richmond County
Wi-Fi on wheels mobile bus hotspots in Richmond County
The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said late Monday night that Subtropical Storm Theta...
Forecasters: Theta forms, record 29th named Atlantic storm