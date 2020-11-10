Advertisement

Masters 2020: No one can stop talking about Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau is one of the favorites to win the Masters Tournament this year.
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tell us if you had “everyone talked about Bryson DeChambeau during their Masters remarks" on your Masters BINGO card this year.

But seriously for a moment, nearly every single golfer who spoke at Augusta National Golf Club on Tuesday was asked about or spoke about the 27-year-old California native.

Why?

DeChambeau has worked hard on his long shot over the past several years and his nutrition and fitness. He even drew comparisons to a young Tiger Woods.

The five-time Masters champion was asked about DeChambeau and those comparisons.

“[Bryson’s] put in the time. He’s put in the work. What he’s done in the gym has been incredible and what he’s done on the range and what he’s done with his entire team to be able to optimize that one club and transform his game and the ability to hit the ball as far as he has and in as short a span as he has, it’s never been done before,” Woods said.

Masters champion Phil Mickelson also chimed in to call DeChambeau an “asset” to the game of golf.

“We have a lot of people talking about what he’s doing. He’s thinking outside the box, and he’s willing to put in the work to accomplish it. It’s not just about creating strength, but a lot of guys have bulked up and lost speed because muscles can get short and tight, and he has worked hard to create the strength and also the speed.  That’s not easy to do,” Mickelson said. “I’ve had a chance to see how hard he works in other areas, whether it’s brainwaves and his mental and cognitive function or what he eats.  He works as hard as anybody does and thinks outside of the box in what is possible within the rules to create an advantage, and I have a lot of respect for that.”

But fellow competitor Rory McIlroy said hitting the ball long and with such power doesn’t always translate to wins on the course.

“If you look at Bryson’s strokes gained numbers at the U.S. Open, strokes gained around the green and strokes gained putting was better than strokes gained off the tee. He did drive it really well, but at the same time you need to back that up with all other aspects of your game,” McIlroy said. “If trophies were handed out just for how far you hit it and how much ball speed you have, then I’d be worried. But there’s still a lot of different aspects that you need to master in this game.”

DeChambeau himself said his merely trying to get faster, strong, and trying to hit the ball as far as possible.

“I will say that I have no idea where the end game is on this,” DeChambeau said. “I’ve only seen improvements in strength increase, I’ve obviously felt better every day, so I really don’t know where the end game is on this.”

