Masters 2020: New dad Rory McIlroy ready for Masters

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays a stroke on the No. 12 hole during Practice Round 3 for...
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays a stroke on the No. 12 hole during Practice Round 3 for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Tuesday, November 10, 2020.(Charles Laberge | Charles Laberge/Augusta National)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It didn’t take long for the congratulations to come for new father Rory McIlroy. In fact, it was the first thing mentioned during remarks from the Northern Ireland golf phenom.

MORE: Masters 2020: Here are your tee times for Thursday

McIlroy was asked right off the bat how becoming a father has changed him.

“I don’t know if there’s been any influence. I think it’s probably changed my outlook on life a little bit more. I think I grew up as an only child and an only child playing golf, so I feel like the whole world revolved around me for a long time, and now it doesn’t. It revolves around this little person that came into the world a few weeks ago, and it’s a nice change of pace. It’s different,” McIlroy said.

Still, fatherhood aside, McIlroy remains focused on his game ahead of Thursday. McIlroy has already played the course a few times in practice and has noted a difference in the way the course plays due to the fall climate.

“It’s still not the same as what it is in April because it can’t be,” McIlroy said. “I mean, you guys can do a lot of things here at Augusta, but I don’t think you’re magicians. So it’s a little different, but you know, that’s to be expected, and I think everyone is looking forward to it.”

Just like everyone else, McIlroy also spoke in terms of strategy when it comes to playing without patrons.

“So I think around the greens, it’s a little different because you don’t have the Patrons walking and matting the grass down. The lies are maybe a little bit better around where the Patrons would sort of sit and stand,” McIlroy said. “But not really. I mean, it’s the same golf course. You’re always trying to look inside where the people would be standing, anyway.”

McIlroy will tee off Thursday at 12 p.m. with Dustin Johnson and Patrick Cantlay.

