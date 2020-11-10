Advertisement

Masters 2020: Dustin Johnson says he’s playing some of his best golf

Dustin Johnson gestures on the No. 6 fairway during Practice Round 2 for the Masters at Augusta...
Dustin Johnson gestures on the No. 6 fairway during Practice Round 2 for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Monday, November 9, 2020.(Logan Whitton | Logan Whitton/Augusta National)
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Growing up in South Carolina, Dustin Johnson has dreamed about winning a Masters Championship.

While the green jacket has evaded him after 10 attempts, Johnson says he feels like he’s playing some of his best golf.

“I feel like I’m playing really, really well,” Johnson said. “It’s probably the best I’ve played in my career, yeah, but it’s more consistent, you know, I feel like there’s still a lot of room for improvement, but it’s very consistent as far as day in and day out that my shot shape, my flight, and controlling my distance.”

Like every other golfer, Johnson was of course asked about a lack of patrons at this year’s event.

“This is definitely a different Masters just because the patrons aren’t here, I mean, everything else feels the same,” Johnson said. “I’m really excited to be here and really looking forward to playing the Masters and, you know, everything’s the same other than not having the patrons and this is definitely a different feeling out there, and it’s gonna be a different feeling throughout the week, but it’s still the Masters and there’s still a green jacket on the line.”

And that green jacket is the obvious motivator here. Johnson feels good about where he stands today, but ask him again how he feels on Sunday.

“I’m playing good enough golf where I feel like if I can put myself in that position come Sunday, you know, I like my chances, but you know we got to get there first," Johnson said.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

