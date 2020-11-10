Advertisement

Masters 2020: Defending Masters champion Tiger Woods is no afterthought

Masters champion Tiger Woods watches a stroke on the No. 15 fairway during Practice Round 2 for...
Masters champion Tiger Woods watches a stroke on the No. 15 fairway during Practice Round 2 for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Monday, November 9, 2020.(Logan Whitton | Logan Whitton/Augusta National)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For 19 months, Tiger Woods has been reliving his “return to glory” -- the winning moment capstoned by the famous Jim Nantz call of his fifth victory in the Masters.

COVID-19 pandemic aside, Woods has managed to hold on to the memories of that April 2019 day that gave him his fifth green jacket.

MORE: Masters 2020: Here are your tee times for Thursday

“You know, to see [my son] Charlie there and it’s open, open our arms and it meant a lot to me and it still does,” Woods said. “It reminded me so much of my dad, and to come full circle like that still gets me a little teary.”

With last year now a memory, Woods has returned to the course that has continuously made him a household name. But the question remains: can he put it all together again for a sixth green jacket?

Caption

Woods has only played six events thus far in 2020, and he knows he just hasn’t hit that sweet spot of playing all facets of the game just right.

“I haven’t put all the pieces together at the same time,” Woods said. “Whether it’s I’ve driven it well and then I’ve hit minors poorly, or I’ve put the ball striking together enough. I haven’t putted well, and then I’ve had it where I putted well and I’ve hit it poorly.”

But the Masters this year without patrons also means Woods is without the famous tiger roars from the gallery of spectators cheering him on. No patrons means Woods knows he’s playing without some form of help.

“Absolutely, they helped me,” Woods said. “They helped me win. They helped -- the support that I had. The energy, though, that was around the property, it was electric that day.”

Now with the Masters happening during this brisk fall week, Woods is laser focused on the future instead of what happened last year.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Friday that there will be a recount.
Sens. Perdue, Loeffler call on Ga. secretary of state to resign
I-TEAM Viral video just one part of story in Richmond County Detention Center fight
I-TEAM: Viral video just one part of story in Richmond County Detention Center fight
From left: Reginald Wright and Juante Lord
Suspects arrested in Hephzibah, Augusta fatal shootings
Burke County trio accused of operating illegal pill factory
Burke County trio accused of operating illegal pill factory
The Richmond County School System has transitioned Westside High School to Face to Face...
Westside High School students switch to learning from home

Latest News

Dustin Johnson gestures on the No. 6 fairway during Practice Round 2 for the Masters at Augusta...
Masters 2020: Dustin Johnson says he’s playing some of his best golf
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) reacts to election results
Masters 2020: Here are your tee times for Thursday
If you recognize this man, deputies want to hear from you.
This man is wanted for questioning after Zaxby’s burglary in Augusta