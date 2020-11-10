Masters 2020: Defending Masters champion Tiger Woods is no afterthought

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For 19 months, Tiger Woods has been reliving his “return to glory” -- the winning moment capstoned by the famous Jim Nantz call of his fifth victory in the Masters.

COVID-19 pandemic aside, Woods has managed to hold on to the memories of that April 2019 day that gave him his fifth green jacket.

“You know, to see [my son] Charlie there and it’s open, open our arms and it meant a lot to me and it still does,” Woods said. “It reminded me so much of my dad, and to come full circle like that still gets me a little teary.”

With last year now a memory, Woods has returned to the course that has continuously made him a household name. But the question remains: can he put it all together again for a sixth green jacket?

Woods has only played six events thus far in 2020, and he knows he just hasn’t hit that sweet spot of playing all facets of the game just right.

“I haven’t put all the pieces together at the same time,” Woods said. “Whether it’s I’ve driven it well and then I’ve hit minors poorly, or I’ve put the ball striking together enough. I haven’t putted well, and then I’ve had it where I putted well and I’ve hit it poorly.”

But the Masters this year without patrons also means Woods is without the famous tiger roars from the gallery of spectators cheering him on. No patrons means Woods knows he’s playing without some form of help.

“Absolutely, they helped me,” Woods said. “They helped me win. They helped -- the support that I had. The energy, though, that was around the property, it was electric that day.”

Now with the Masters happening during this brisk fall week, Woods is laser focused on the future instead of what happened last year.

