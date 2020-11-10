Advertisement

Masters 2020: Bryson DeChambeau getting comfortable with being a favorite

Bryson DeChambeau walks on the No. 5 green during Practice Round 1 for the Masters at Augusta...
Bryson DeChambeau walks on the No. 5 green during Practice Round 1 for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Sunday, November 8, 2020.(Augusta National Golf Club)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As oddsmakers tap him as one of the favorites for the Masters Tournament this year, Bryson DeChambeau is dealing with the expectations in his own way.

Masters 2020 Odds: Who could be crowned the next Masters champion?

DeChambeau, who won the U.S. Open recently, was asked if he liked the attention he was receiving this week.

“You know, I don’t know about that yet,” DeChambeau said. “I’m not sure if I like it or not. I will say that, you know, for me, I’m trying again I’m trying to look at it as I’m still an underdog to the field, you know? Anybody can win this week. There’s a lot of unbelievable players out there. So, you know, I will never look at myself as someone that is better than anyone out here until the scores are written in stone.”

Still, with some of that attention on him, DeChambeau is using it to help keep himself humble.

“But I’ve got to set myself back and go, ‘Look, again -- anybody can win this week,’ I have to keep normalizing to that because that’s what I know is fact,” DeChambeau said.

DeChambeau is also dealing with the lack of patrons, who, he said, can definitely provide that little bit of extra.

“Well, it’s unfortunate that the patrons are not here this year, and I always enjoy having them out rooting us on and cheering for us,” DeChambeau said. “I mean, especially the last time I played here I made a hole in one on 16 and so interacting with the patrons there was pretty amazing and fun and something I’ll never forget.”

HOLE IN ONE X2! Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas each grab a hole in one at the Masters

