Masters 2020: Brooks Koepka is putting last year in the rear view

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - 2019 Masters runner up Brooks Koepka has moved on from last year. He’s hoping you will, too.

“I mean, it hurt, physically,” Koepka said about his narrow loss to Tiger Woods last year. “That wasn’t fun. But I mean, I put myself in contention over the last, I don’t know, four years, feels like pretty much every time, even the PGA TOUR, it was right there on Sunday. Try to get it done. It was just body wouldn’t let me do it.”

The pair dueled it out on the back nine in the finishing moments of the tournament. Koepka was asked if he was needled by Woods.

“I haven’t talked to him really that much. I haven’t seen him this week. I might, I think, text randomly, but it’s not that much. I haven’t talked to him. He knows he got one, but I got one on him at what was it? Bellerive. He said something walking off 18 last year, like 1 1 now, something like that, so fair play to him,” Koepka said.

Woods aside, Koepka has been focusing on his knee recently, which has given him issues throughout the season. Still, Koepka says he’s in good shape.

“Everything’s fine, Koepka said. “I feel normal. Knee feels good. Hip, I haven’t had an issue with. Nice to have those two months rehabbing in San Diego and getting everything straightened away.”

Aches and pains aside, Koepka will look toward Sunday now in the hopes that a green jacket will make any pain he might feel go away.

