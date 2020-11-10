Advertisement

Masters 2020: Brooks Koepka is putting last year in the rear view

Brooks Koepka during a press conference prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club,...
Brooks Koepka during a press conference prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Monday, November 10, 2020.(Rusty Jarrett | Rusty Jarrett/Augusta National)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - 2019 Masters runner up Brooks Koepka has moved on from last year. He’s hoping you will, too.

“I mean, it hurt, physically,” Koepka said about his narrow loss to Tiger Woods last year. “That wasn’t fun. But I mean, I put myself in contention over the last, I don’t know, four years, feels like pretty much every time, even the PGA TOUR, it was right there on Sunday. Try to get it done. It was just body wouldn’t let me do it.”

The pair dueled it out on the back nine in the finishing moments of the tournament. Koepka was asked if he was needled by Woods.

“I haven’t talked to him really that much. I haven’t seen him this week. I might, I think, text randomly, but it’s not that much. I haven’t talked to him. He knows he got one, but I got one on him at what was it? Bellerive. He said something walking off 18 last year, like 1 1 now, something like that, so fair play to him,” Koepka said.

Woods aside, Koepka has been focusing on his knee recently, which has given him issues throughout the season. Still, Koepka says he’s in good shape.

“Everything’s fine, Koepka said. “I feel normal. Knee feels good. Hip, I haven’t had an issue with. Nice to have those two months rehabbing in San Diego and getting everything straightened away.”

Aches and pains aside, Koepka will look toward Sunday now in the hopes that a green jacket will make any pain he might feel go away.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Friday that there will be a recount.
Sens. Perdue, Loeffler call on Ga. secretary of state to resign
I-TEAM Viral video just one part of story in Richmond County Detention Center fight
I-TEAM: Viral video just one part of story in Richmond County Detention Center fight
From left: Reginald Wright and Juante Lord
Suspects arrested in Hephzibah, Augusta fatal shootings
Burke County trio accused of operating illegal pill factory
Burke County trio accused of operating illegal pill factory
The Richmond County School System has transitioned Westside High School to Face to Face...
Westside High School students switch to learning from home

Latest News

Masters 2020: Here are your tee times for Thursday
If you recognize this man, deputies want to hear from you.
This man is wanted for questioning after Zaxby’s burglary in Augusta
Volunteers working to provide 1,000 Thanksgiving meals to local residents
Election
Election updates: Latest of Trump, Biden, ballots and more