Man wanted for snatch robbery at Augusta Family Dollar

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies are looking for a man that is wanted for a sudden snatch robbery that occurred at a Family Dollar store.

Officials say the incident occurred at the 206 Sandbar Ferry Rd location on Nov. 10 around 1:35 p.m.

The subject was described as being 5′10 in height and 202 lbs in weight, with a large tattoo on his left forearm. He is assumed to be in his late 30′s.

He was last seen driving a blue older model Harley Davidson style motorcycle away from the scene towards South Carolina on Sandbar Ferry Rd.

If you have any information concerning this subject, please contact Inv. Anthony Gregory or any Violent Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1451 or 821-1080.

