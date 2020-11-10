Spike in virus infections leveling off in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — The rise in coronavirus infections has slowed in Georgia, although transmission of the respiratory illness remains widespread in the state.

Georgia is averaging about 1,600 new COVID-19 cases per day confirmed through genetic tests, according to a seven-day rolling average, plus about 500 per day confirmed through less accurate antigen tests.

Those numbers were higher on Monday than they were a week earlier in Georgia, but had come down in recent days from even higher peaks.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to creep up, while the number of new deaths reported in Georgia has rebounded from recent lows.

