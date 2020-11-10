How is an election winner projected? South Carolina professor explains

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Many people across the United States want to know why several media outlets projected Democratic candidate Joe Biden as the 2020 presidential winner when thousands of mail-in ballots were still being counted.

This comes after several news outlets across the country declared Biden the winner Saturday morning after he garnered the needed 270 electoral votes to win the presidency.

Richard Almeida is an associate professor of political science at Francis Marion University. He’s been in the political science field for 20 years.

He says throughout his political science career, media outlets projecting the presidential election has been the norm, and that includes the 2016 general election. Based on the voting data and electoral numbers, President Donald Trump was determined to be the winner, defeating the Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

"In 2016 [on Election night] for example, I stayed up until 1-2 in the morning, "Almedia said. “When I woke up the next morning, the major media outlets had determined President Trump was going to win the presidential election.”

Trump held his victory speech announcement event later that night. Projected President-elect Biden held his victory speech Saturday evening, also on the same day media outlets announced him as the election winner.

Almeida said media agencies don’t have an official role with declaring the presidential election, rather an informative role, and it’s their responsibility to inform the public about what’s happening in their communities, and that includes elections.

He says the news outlet projections are based on voting data submitted by states, which determines which candidate is leading in the state.

Almedia further clarified news sources are going by the same process of projecting an election as they did in 2016 when Trump was determined to be the presidential winner. During the 2020 presidential election, the voting numbers project Biden as the winner.

He also explained that on Saturday morning, media outlets were waiting to see whether Trump or former Biden would gain enough votes in undecided battleground states, like Pennsylvania.

The Associated Press then announced they projected Biden as the winner after receiving the reported voting numbers from Pennsylvania.

“Big media outlets figured that enough or most of the American votes had been cast, and they felt confident that when all was said, Joe Biden would have the most votes in the state of Pennsyvalnia,” Almedia said. “Which would give him all 20 of Pennsylvania’s electoral votes, which would give him enough to be president.”

Almeida says in both elections, media projections were made before the election results were officially certified.

The professor says the next step during this election process is for the states to certify their final elections results. The deadline dates vary from state to state, however the election must be certified days before the Electoral College from all 50 states cast their votes on Dec. 14.

“That will be the official electoral vote for president,” Almeida said. “On January 6th, the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate will get the Electoral College vote and they will vote to accept it.”

Almeida says at this point, for most the process of certifying the election is simply a formality, and more than likely it won’t change the projected voting numbers we’re seeing from each state.

"In almost every state, the winner is already known, Almeida said. “In most of the states, there is absolutely nothing that will change the event.”

