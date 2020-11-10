Advertisement

Georgian posed as FBI agent for Chick-Fil-A freebies, police say

By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 4:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKMART, Ga. (AP) — Police jailed a woman in Georgia accused of pretending to be an FBI agent to score a free fast-food meal, saying she allegedly threatened to arrest restaurant workers if they didn’t serve her a complimentary bite.

According to a Rockmart police arrest report obtained by news outlets, Kimberly Ragsdale has been charged with impersonating a public officer following repeated attempts to get free meals at a Chick-Fil-A outlet.

Online records showed Ragsdale was booked into jail Nov. 5 and released on $3,000 bond by Saturday.

It’s unclear whether she has an attorney who can comment for her.

