Georgia bar exam to be online for second time

(KWTX)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Georgia Supreme Court decided for a second time to replace an in-person state bar exam with an online test.

The test will be offered remotely on Feb. 23 and 24, 2021.

Chief Justice Harold D. Melton made the announcement Monday and said registration will open Tuesday.

Passage of the bar exam is required for licensure to practice law in Georgia.

The first virtual test was given in Georgia on Oct. 5 and 6, when 1,325 applicants completed it.

“In light of the continuing threat of COVID-19, and following the successful remote examination last month, we are convinced this is a reasonable and safe alternative,” Melton said in a statement. "Our experience from the October exam will help us further improve the exam and the testing experience, and I am confident the process will go smoothly

Also in the news ...

  • Melton on Monday also extended the statewide judicial emergency, making it possible for jury trials to continue through next month if local conditions allow and if safety measures are followed. This is the eighth extension for the emergency order.

