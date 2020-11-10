Advertisement

GA counties must certify ballot numbers before state recount takes place

Every county in Georgia will audit their results by taking a random sampling of ballots and hand-counting them to make sure the result match up.(WRDW)
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Board of Elections is set to meet TUesday, and once it’s over, the much-awaited results of this election will be finalized.

While most elections offices expect a recount, the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office hasn’t requested one yet.

But officials in Richmond County say that’s typical.

“Right now, we have great speculation of a recount. We have not received anything official, but it’s normal that we would not have because those types of requests don’t happen until after everything is certified,” Lynn Bailey, elections director for Richmond County said.

The bipartisan board will meet to ensure all the numbers match up and every vote was counted, including 430 provisional and military ballots, and ballots that required a second look.

“There’s lots of oversight really at every step of the way,” Bailey said. “We should have 87,530 total ballots cast here in Richmond County.”

Bailey says the numbers add up, meaning the number of ballots cast on the voting system equaled the number of ballots run through the scanner.

“We’re saying, ‘Here are Richmond County’s results.’ We’re good with these. We’re certifying these to the Secretary of State’s office as what we believe to be true and correct,” Bailey said.

Theoretically, the election should be over after that aside from any runoffs.

But the tight margins between winner and loser, and questions about the integrity of the election has left many to speculate a possible recount.

“For right now, we continue to follow the steps, do our part, and get our portion legally certified so the rest of the process can carry on and unfold,” Bailey said.

Later this week, every county in Georgia will audit their results by taking a random sampling of ballots and hand-counting them to make sure the result match up.

We won’t hear official word on a recount until every county submits their certification.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

