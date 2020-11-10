Advertisement

FOTAS sponsors free adoptions for veterans year-round

(WRDW)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 10:17 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Friends of the Animal Shelter (FOTAS) in Aiken is supporting the armed forces by offering complimentary adoptions to people who have served or are currently serving our country.

FOTAS first launched its veterans' adoption program in 2015. Now, they made it possible for U.S veterans and active U.S. military personnel to adopt a dog or cat from the Aiken County Animal Shelter for no charge, year-round.

“Now, every day is Veterans Day at the County Animal Shelter,” FOTAS President Jennifer Miller said in the release. “It is our small way to show gratitude to the men and women who serve our country and make sacrifices to protect and defend our freedoms.”

If you are currently active in the military or a veteran, FOTAS says to take advantage of your complimentary adoption! Make an appointment to visit one of the homeless pets by calling the ACAS at (803) 642-1537.

The ACAS is nearly at full capacity and these pets are desperate to find loving homes soon. 

The Cordas adopt senior Basset Hound mix Paislee for no charge. FOTAS paid for the adoption since Jerry Corda is a U.S. veteran.
The Cordas adopt senior Basset Hound mix Paislee for no charge. FOTAS paid for the adoption since Jerry Corda is a U.S. veteran.(Source: FOTAS)

