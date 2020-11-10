DHEC offers precaution tips for safe Thanksgiving holiday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - “Thanksgiving is an important time for family and friends to celebrate and reconnect, especially during such a difficult year,” Dr. Michael J. Kacka, DHEC Physician and Chief Medical Officer said in the release.

As South Carolinians prepare to celebrate this holiday season, state public health officials are reminding them to continue to take action to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

This includes continuing to wear your mask and practice social distancing.

State public health officials recommend South Carolinians limit activities in the two weeks before a holiday gathering in order to reduce the risk of spreading the virus:

LOWER-RISK ACTIVITIES

Recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), these include:

Having a small dinner with only people who live in your household

Preparing traditional family recipes for family and neighbors, especially those at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19 and delivering them in a way that doesn’t involve contact with others. Currently, CDC says there is no evidence to suggest that handling or consuming food is associated with COVID-19

Having a virtual dinner and sharing recipes with friends and family

Shopping online rather than in person

Watching sports events, parades, and movies from home

TRAVEL

Staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others. If you must travel, short trips by car with members of your own household with no stops along the way are considered low risk. Those traveling longer distances by car should remember that many of their favorite “stopping places” may be closed. “Drive-through only” may also mean restrooms are closed and travelers should plan accordingly. If you must travel, be informed of the risks involved. CDC offers more travel tips here.

BE POSITIVE YOU’RE NEGATIVE

DHEC testing is free, doesn’t require insurance, and testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations.

Find a testing location near you by visiting scdhec.gov/findatest or calling 1-855-472-3432. Look for the sites marked “free.” Community partner testing sites may ask about insurance, require referrals or appointments, or be low- or no-cost.

ANSWER THE CALL

If you test positive for COVID-19, one of DHEC’s trained case investigators will call you. Please answer the call. Information collected by DHEC is voluntary and confidential, and this information helps keep those around you safe while helping us learn more about the virus.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.