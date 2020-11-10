Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Low temperatures this morning are going to be about 20-25 degrees above normal and stay in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be out of the east-northeast generally less than 10 mph. Skies are expected to stay cloudy through daybreak today.

Rain totals through Friday are expected to be 1-2" area wide with isolated spots seeing 3-4"+. (WRDW)

As Eta continues to churn in the Gulf of Mexico it will continue to bring in ample tropical moisture across the region this week. Rain chances will be higher today as moisture builds and onshore flow off the Atlantic Ocean continues. Have the rain gear ready today for scattered showers that move through during the day. High temperatures will be near 80, but it will feel hotter with the humidity. Winds will be out of the east between 5-10 mph. Showers will likely continue into tonight and may be heavy at times.

A cold front will begin to approach the area Wednesday from the west. This will provide even more ingredients for heavy downpours across the area. Morning lows Wednesday are expected to be very muggy in the low 70s. Downpours are expected Wednesday on and off during the day. Winds will turn slightly to the east-southeast and stay between 5-10 mph. Highs on Wednesday will be back near 80.

The cold front is not expected to be east of the region until Friday night, so rain chances will continue to be high again Thursday and nights will be very warm. Low temperatures early Thursday are expected to be near 70. Scattered downpours are expected and even thunderstorms will be possible during the day. Highs will remain warm ahead of the front and make it back to near 80.

Friday and the weekend don’t look completely dry, but they do look drier than what we’re expecting Tuesday through Thursday. Rain chances for the weekend appear to be more isolated and hopefully not as heavy since we will have less tropical moisture to work with. The front will likely be near the region instead of moving all the way through, which is why rain chances aren’t zero. We will keep you updated through the week.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.