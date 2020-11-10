Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Scattered showers expected this evening into tonight. Low temperatures Wednesday morning are going to be about 25-30 degrees above normal and stay in the mid to low 70s. Winds will be out of the east-southeast generally less than 10 mph. Skies are expected to stay cloudy through daybreak Wednesday.

Downpours and storms could trigger isolated flood alerts for the CSRA between Wednesday and Thursday morning. (WRDW)

As Eta continues to churn in the Gulf of Mexico, it will continue to bring in ample tropical moisture across the region this week. A cold front will begin to approach the area Wednesday from the west. This will provide even more ingredients for heavy downpours across the area. Rain chances will be high again Wednesday as moisture builds and onshore flow off the Atlantic Ocean continues. Have the rain gear ready throughout the day for scattered showers that move through. Rain in the morning appears to be more mist and light showers. The afternoon and evening is the timeframe with the higher chance for heavy rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the mid to low 80s, but it will feel hotter with the humidity. Winds will be out of the southeast between 5-10 mph. Showers will likely continue into Wednesday night and may be heavy at times.

Morning lows Thursday are expected to be very muggy in the low 70s. Downpours are expected Thursday on and off during the day. Winds will be variable during the day with the front moving through, but stay between 5-10 mph. Highs on Thursday will be back near 80.

Friday and the weekend don’t look completely dry, but they do look drier than what we’re expecting through Thursday. Thunderstorms are not expected Friday through the weekend since the front will be to our east. It will not feel as muggy Friday, Saturday and Sunday as slightly drier air filters in behind the front.

Lows Friday morning are expected to be in the mid 60s. Highs Friday will be near 80. Isolated showers during the day.

Lows Saturday morning are expected to be near 60. Highs Saturday will be near 70. Isolated showers during the day.

Lows Sunday morning are expected to be near 60. Highs Sunday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Isolated showers during the day.

