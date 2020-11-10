Advertisement

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Soggy next few days could trigger isolated flood alerts for the CSRA.
By Riley Hale
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Scattered showers expected this evening into tonight. Low temperatures Wednesday morning are going to be about 25-30 degrees above normal and stay in the mid to low 70s. Winds will be out of the east-southeast generally less than 10 mph. Skies are expected to stay cloudy through daybreak Wednesday.

Downpours and storms could trigger isolated flood alerts for the CSRA between Wednesday and...
Downpours and storms could trigger isolated flood alerts for the CSRA between Wednesday and Thursday morning.(WRDW)

As Eta continues to churn in the Gulf of Mexico, it will continue to bring in ample tropical moisture across the region this week. A cold front will begin to approach the area Wednesday from the west. This will provide even more ingredients for heavy downpours across the area. Rain chances will be high again Wednesday as moisture builds and onshore flow off the Atlantic Ocean continues. Have the rain gear ready throughout the day for scattered showers that move through. Rain in the morning appears to be more mist and light showers. The afternoon and evening is the timeframe with the higher chance for heavy rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the mid to low 80s, but it will feel hotter with the humidity. Winds will be out of the southeast between 5-10 mph. Showers will likely continue into Wednesday night and may be heavy at times.

Morning lows Thursday are expected to be very muggy in the low 70s. Downpours are expected Thursday on and off during the day. Winds will be variable during the day with the front moving through, but stay between 5-10 mph. Highs on Thursday will be back near 80.

Friday and the weekend don’t look completely dry, but they do look drier than what we’re expecting through Thursday. Thunderstorms are not expected Friday through the weekend since the front will be to our east. It will not feel as muggy Friday, Saturday and Sunday as slightly drier air filters in behind the front.

Lows Friday morning are expected to be in the mid 60s. Highs Friday will be near 80. Isolated showers during the day.

Lows Saturday morning are expected to be near 60. Highs Saturday will be near 70. Isolated showers during the day.

Lows Sunday morning are expected to be near 60. Highs Sunday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Isolated showers during the day.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Friday that there will be a recount.
Sens. Perdue, Loeffler call on Ga. secretary of state to resign
I-TEAM Viral video just one part of story in Richmond County Detention Center fight
I-TEAM: Viral video just one part of story in Richmond County Detention Center fight
From left: Reginald Wright and Juante Lord
Suspects arrested in Hephzibah, Augusta fatal shootings
Burke County trio accused of operating illegal pill factory
Burke County trio accused of operating illegal pill factory
The Richmond County School System has transitioned Westside High School to Face to Face...
Westside High School students switch to learning from home

Latest News

Rain Chances Higher
Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong
Rain chances will be high Tuesday through Thursday. There is a low flash flood threat between...
Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Warm Week Ahead, Rain Returns
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong
Sunday Full Wx
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino