Boil advisory issued for Warrenville-Aiken residents on Nov. 13

WARRENVILLE, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Customers in the Valley Public Service Authority should expect an interruption of their water service on November 13.

The General Manager advises the customers in the Warrenville area on the old Warrenville Water System, that it will be necessary to interrupt their water service on Friday for maintenance.

The maintenance will start at 9:00 a.m. until approximately 12:00 p.m.

Once water service is restored, customers that experienced an interruption in their water service or low water pressure are advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking, until further notice. Also, any ice made from water that has not been boiled, should not be used for drinking purposes.

There has been no confirmed contamination of the system. However, because of the interruption in service, the potential for contamination will exist.

If you should have any questions concerning this notice, you can contact the water system at (803) 593-2053.

