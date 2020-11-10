As angry words swirl over election, results to be certified locally

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As President Donald Trump refuses to concede and Georgia’s two senators call for the state’s election chief to exit, Richmond County will certify the results of last week’s vote.

Richmond County Board of Elections Executive Director Lynn Bailey says the results from the general election will be certified today. Then comes a statewide audit, with poll workers randomly sampling ballots, counting them by hand to make sure the results match the ones from Election Day. Richmond County election officials say a recount will follow.

The board of Elections will meet in Room 802 of the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building, 535 Telfair St. The public is invited to attend, but seating will be limited so the meeting will be streamed at https://youtu.be/lsdfNvc9SL0.

All of this comes ahead of a January runoff for two Georgia Senate seats that could determine the balance of power in the Senate. There’ll also be a local runoff for possibly two local public service commissioner seats in districts 1 and 4.

“In many ways, this quick turnaround on the runoff, we’re accustomed to,” Bailey said. “I mean, it’s part of our jobs, and it’s something that happens every now and then and you just kick it into gear and do what you need to do.”

State elections chief under fire

In the Peach State, Democrat Joe Biden continues to lead the president by 11,000 votes.

Some Republicans feel this is due in part at least to election fraud.

During an update on election results Monday, Georgia voting officials say they expect to find at least some ballots were illegally cast. They say they are investigating.

“We are going to see double voters and people who did not have the qualifications of a registered voter to vote in the state. That will be found. Is it going to be 10,353? Unlikely,” said Gabriel Sterling, the voting system implementation manager for the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office.

“What I don’t like seeing is people undermining this system that was put together so hard by the office and county election directors.”

On the same day Sterling spoke, Georgia Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler — both of whom face runoffs against Democrats after failing to get more than 50 percent of the vote — called for the resignation of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. The senators claim Raffensperger, a Republican, mismanaged the election and showed a lack of transparency.

Raffensperger says he will not resign but continue to do his duty as secretary of state. He says he recommends the senators focus on keeping the Senate under Republican control.

Differing opinions

Amid Trump’s legal challenges of the election results, South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham defended the president’s decision to not concede to Biden.

“If Republicans don’t challenge and change the U.S. election system, there’ll never be another Republican president elected again,” Graham said.

But Democratic South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn says the Republican Party has an obligation to concede.

“I think Trump should concede, but I think the Republican Party has an obligation point … we are in a very dire set of consequences and we had better get a hold of ourselves and our country,” he said.

What’s ahead

If you already registered for the general election, you don’t have to do it again to vote in the Georgia Senate runoffs. Here are some key dates:

Nov. 18: Absentee ballots begin going out

Dec. 7: Deadline to register

Dec. 14: Early in-person voting begins

Jan. 5: Election runoff

Georgia law says if you will be 18 years old by Election Day, you will be able to register now and vote on Jan. 5.

To register to vote or check your voter registration status, click here.

Also in the news …

The U.S. Justice Department’s top election crime prosecutor resigned after Attorney General William Barr sent a memo to telling federal prosecutors about investigating allegations of voter fraud. It specifically refers to allegations of problems with voting and vote tabulation. The memo comes before local and state officials have certified results. In the past, the department has told prosecutors to investigate after results are certified and any recounts or disputes are resolved.

Trump fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper and appointed Christopher Miller, director of the national counterterrorism center, as acting secretary of defense. Esper reportedly sent a letter to Trump accepting the decision to replace him. He became defense secretary in July 2019.

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe will appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee at 11 a.m. today. He’s appearing as part of Graham’s probe into an FBI investigation into links between members of the Trump campaign and Russian officials. The hearing was supposed to happen in October but was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 outbreak at the White House.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.